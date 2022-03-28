 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $229,950

Super clean Morningside walkout ranch. Big ticket updates include: replacement windows, vinyl siding, driveway, new roof 2017 and new furnace 2022. 3 bedrooms up plus eat~in kitchen with slider to the deck. Large family room with door to patio plus 3\4 bath \ laundry, den and second family room plus a storage room. Fenced back lawn with newer 2 stall garage off the alley. All appliances negotiable and AHS Home Warranty included...

