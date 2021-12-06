3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $229,950

What an opportunity to own this well thought out and very nicely maintained three bedroom home in a convenient northside location. House features generous master bedroom, dining and living rooms, half bath and kitchen on the roomy main floor. The potential for a master bath exists off the master bedroom in what is currently a walk in closet. The second floor has an open area family room, full bath and two additional bedrooms that each feature a double closet. Plenty of ceiling fans throughout. The star of the show is the oversized 2 stall garage which is set up for a furnace and has its own electric service so you won`t run out of power. The mechanicals have been carefully maintained with annual service. The house and garage sit on an oversized corner lot and has plenty of perennial plants for the gardener in you...