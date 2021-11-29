 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $229,950

Solid 50`s build brick ranch with new kitchen and bath. Updates include water lines, electric panel plus new vinyl windows and front door. Refinished wood floors, roof replaced in 2017 plus great deck off the 3 season porch. New kitchen appliances, washer \ dryer and AHS home warranty included. Handy Morningside location with attached 2 stall garage...

