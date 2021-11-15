 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $229,950

You will love this immaculate well maintained Morningside Ranch featuring a spacious 3 Season Porch leading to a large fenced backyard located one block from Sunnyside Elementary and East Middle School. This 3~bedroom, 2~bathroom home has a 1~car garage—giving you just under 2,000 sq. ft. of Living Space. This home has many updates including Kitche in 2017, New Roof, Gutters, Furnace in 2018, New Siding and Soffits in 2019 and New Carpet on the Main Floor in 2020. Come take a look at this awesome home which will not last long. The seller will be reviewing offers Wednesday 7pm...

