 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $230,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $230,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $230,000

Adorable one owner home in Morningside on a Cul~du~Sec. This 3 bedroom 3 bath house has been continually cared for. Bathroom updates in 2019, Windows have been recently resealed, New A\C compressor in 2021. Seller will provide with a $3000 carpeting allowance...

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News