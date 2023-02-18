Lovely new construction home in the heart of Morningside. All one level to include main floor laundry, large attached two car garage and nice sized mud room. You will find a nice open concept living room and kitchen that have vaulted ceilings with a eat-in area and spacious island with space for barstools. Lots of storage throughout, walk in pantry along with two extra coat\utility closets. Bedrooms are good size and have nice natural lighting and good size closets. Nice master suite privately located with attached master bath and wonderful walk in closet. 9' ceilings throughout that give a elegant feel. This home offers a 10 year tax abetment that will save tons over the years. Own cheaper than renting!!!