Lovely new construction home is located in the heart of an established neighborhood, close to schools with an elementary school within walking distance and blocks away from the sports park. All one level the homes floor plan offers 3 bedrooms, main floor laundry, a nice open concept living room and kitchen. Appliances are included making this home move in ready. Estimated completion is: 11\2023 This home qualifies for the City of Sioux City tax abatement..
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $235,000
