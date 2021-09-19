The Pride of Ownership Shows in this well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home!! You need to see this home to appreciate it!! This seller has done so much!! The detached 4 stall garage has room for all the extras!! NEW Roof, Vinyl siding, New windows, Soffits, handrails going into the home, privacy fences in the back, Newer front door and storm door, a wonderful 4 season room added to the back, and the list goes on!!! Upon entering you'll notice the functional living room opened to the kitchen, with neutral colors throughout!! Off the living room is access to a full bath with 3 nice sized bedrooms, and closets with built~ins!! Off the kitchen you will find the all season room complete with electric fireplace, and ceiling fan!! The lower level, where the garage once was is now a finished room\game room!! A large open area used as a family room and a space where a kitchen could easily be added to where it once was!! A great space with so many options!! You will never want for more storage in this home either!! The detached 4 stall garage off the alley makes a great space to work on cars, or spend more time woodworking!! Don't miss out!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $239,900
