3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $240,000

Beautiful bungalow sitting on a corner lot just a block South of Glenn Ave. and extremely close to Floyd Golf Course!! There is so much to love on the inside and outside of this property. The yard has been meticulously maintained with new landscaping, concrete edging, and a sprinkler system recently installed. There is also a 840 Sq. ft. heated garage on the backside of the lot that has been insulated and features an additional parking pad just a couple steps away from the side entry door. When you walk into the house from the side entry door you will encounter the mud room complete with new tile flooring and a bench that runs along the left side of the room. You will notice how open the house is when you enter the eat-in kitchen from the mud room. The whole main floor has been updated starting with a new kitchen backsplash, SS appliances, engineered hardwood flooring throughout, mostly all new windows, and new light fixtures. The living room has recently been remodeled and boasts recessed lighting, dark wooden beams running along the ceiling, and tons of natural light. There are 3 bedrooms on the main floor. The master bedroom includes an updated master bathroom and double closet. The other bathroom on the main floor is spacious and features main floor laundry. There are 2 separate entrances to the basement as well. When you walk down the steps on one side you will see a cozy family room. On the other basement entrance you will run into a work bench and tons of storage space. This house really is a rare find!!!