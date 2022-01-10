3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $249,500

Hurry on over to this spacious and well cared for home in the heart of Morningside. Situated minutes from schools, shopping, grocery and more, this home has been lovingly maintained by its current owners. Three generous sized bedrooms all on the main floor with updated guest AND master baths makes this the perfect place to call home!! The Living room and dining room areas are open with plenty of windows to allow in natural sunlight. A gas fireplace will be the perfect place for those holiday stockings this coming season. The cutest kitchen you`ll ever see features a breakfast bar AND newer appliances!! Off of the dining room you`ll find sliders to a fenced backyard with large patio. Let Fido run amuck!! There`s lots of room to play and explore!! Enjoy your morning coffee on the front deck and a glass of tea on the back patio!! There`s plenty of room to entertain here!! The basement boasts a cozy family room, 3/4 bath and an office/playroom!! Updates include: new water heater, both guest and master bathrooms have been completely redone, kitchen cabinets have received a facelift along with new hardware and backsplash. All of the main floor lights have been replaced and the entire home has been repainted. This home also has a newer roof, siding, gutters AND newer windows!! Whew!! See you soon!!!