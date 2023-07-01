Brand new construction home just a few blocks away from Morningside Ave. This house looks sharp from the front curb with new concrete and nice exterior finishing touches. The backyard also has an additional concrete pad and a door that leads to the mud room. When you walk through the front door you will notice the open floor plan. The living room features a vaulted ceiling and connects to the dining room and kitchen. The kitchen has a spacious island with barstool seating and pendant lighting. The kitchen also boasts SS appliances, a walk~in pantry, and tiled backsplash. The master bedroom and guest bedrooms are just a few steps from the dining area. The master bedroom includes a full master bathroom and WIC. The guest bedrooms are both generously sized with large closets as well. The mudroom is also stemming off of the kitchen\dining area. The mudroom has another coat closet and connects to the laundry\utility room, garage, and the backyard. The garage has a ton of extra storage space and additional parking space on the back driveway. This house also includes a 10 year tax abatement!!!