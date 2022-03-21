3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $250,000

Check out this 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home on the Northside! Walk into the Foyer with views all the way into the backyard. The Living Room has a Beautiful Gas Fireplace and Plenty of Natural Light. The Dining Room is Spacious and Big Enough for your Biggest Gatherings. The Kitchen has an Eat-In Area and Plenty of Storage Space. Also on the Main Floor is 3 Bedrooms, 1 is currently a Laundry Room that could easily be converted back. Downstairs you have an Enormous Family Room with part of it a Great Spot for a Game Area or Toy Area. There is also a 3/4 Bathroom and a Workshop Room. Outside you have a 2 Car Garage and a Huge and Flat Fenced in Backyard.