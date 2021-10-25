3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $250,000

Stunning 3 plus bedroom home with 1.17 acres near shopping malls and schools. This super clean homes features large living room with wood burning fireplace insert, professionally refinished wood floors and original trim throughout. French doors to office or possible 4th bedroom off the living room. Newer kitchen\dining room with breakfast bar, built~in hutch, new appliances. Pantry and main floor laundry off the kitchen. Master bedroom with 2 closets. Large updated full bath with separate tub and shower. Spacious 2nd floor bedroom plus unfinished storage room or finishable as a bedroom. Deep basement with plumbing for an additional bathroom and room for a family room. Tuckunder oversized 2 car headed garage ~ Awesome fenced back lawn with great brick patio. Appliances negotiable and AHS Home Warranty included..