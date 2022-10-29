3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $250,000

This new construction home is all on 1 level. No basement but plenty of storage with your attached garage and large mudroom and utility room. Open concept living space makes your main area large enough to host a family or friend gathering. Added seating at the Kitchen Island and the walk-in Kitchen pantry are great uses of space in this home. The Master suite is located near the rear of the home and feels extremely quiet and cozy. The attached Master bathroom and walk-in closet make this a true private suite feel. The forward 2 bedrooms take advantage of the natural light and offer large closets. This home is now complete and ready for its new Owner...