Come home to 3701 Pawnee Place, a 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom raised ranch home with not one, not two, but three living areas. Great for entertaining, this house has almost 1600 square feet on the main, thanks to a large addition on the back of the home. The main floor features a living area that is connected to the dining area, an eat~in galley kitchen with white cabinets, appliances that stay, which is open to the large family room addition. This room features a wood burning stove that is able to be converted to gas easily. There is a full bathroom, three nice~sized bedrooms, including the master which has its own 3\4 bathroom. Many of these rooms have brand new carpet in them!! Downstairs you will find an updated family area, complete with newer carpet\paint\white trim, the laundry\mechanical combo area, and a 3\4 bathroom right off of the garage. There is a walk~in door to the basement from the driveway too. The garage is very well sized for the age of the home and offers space for vehicles and toys and more. Out back you will find a large patio area, great for entertaining, a separate area for a swing set, dog area, or garden. The garage doors are brand new, siding is maintenance free, roof redone in 2019. Come home to 3701 Pawnee Place today!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $252,500
