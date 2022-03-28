3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $257,500

This wonderful split level home is located in the heart of Morningside. 3 bed, 2 bath, boasts many newer updates throughout. Floors, trim, paint, main level bath, kitchen appliances, white kitchen cabinets, light fixtures, etc. This home has an open concept living space with an eat in kitchen. Off the back of the kitchen is a spacious sun room with french doors leading to the back patio. Fenced in back yard with trees and sprinkler system. The basement has a large stone fireplace, and plenty of space for a second family room or den. Laundry and second bath are also found in the basement. Roof (2015), New electrical panel (2020), Radon mitigation system (2020), Water heater (2020) Listing agent related to seller. Close on or after April 6th...