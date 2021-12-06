3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $260,000

Beautiful Northside location! Great 3 bedroom/3 bath home with multi level layout. The covered front porch has a welcoming, covered entrance. This home offers character and plenty of living space with both a living room and family room on the main floor. Inside, there is an arched entry into the formal dining room that has a high ceiling and a built in server buffet. The kitchen has an eat in area and the appliances are included. The home seems bright and has lots of natural light from the bay window. The family room has a beamed ceiling, stone front fireplace with insert, a wet-bar nook, and sliders to enjoy the adjoining 3 season room. Upstairs offers a master suite with 3/4 bath with tile floor, a ceiling fan and a walk in closet. You'll also find two more bedrooms and the hallway full bath. The basement has a bright fun living space, and the laundry room is in the basement and adjoins the utility room and space for storage. The home has newer windows, a double attached garage, and sits upon a nice sized corner lot with huge side yard. The side yard is convenient for kids playing or for pets. Don't miss out on this great property!