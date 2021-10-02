New construction all on one level. This slab on grade construction boasts lots of storage and an open concept floor plan. The master has a master bath with tile shower, linen storage and granite vanity top. The two additional bedrooms share a spacious full bath with linen storage and a fiberglass tub with surround. The laundry room has a folding table and ample storage space. The dining, living and kitchen all share an open concept with vinyl plank floors running throughout. Stainless steel appliances compliment the tile backsplash and countertops nicely! Don't forget about the spacious two stall garage! Sprinkler and sod will be completed prior to closing.
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $264,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martin Kove may be the worst dancer on this season of “Dancing with the Stars” (he went home Monday), but he isn’t the show’s only problem.
SLOAN, Iowa -- A 12-year-old boy died Friday after an accident in Sloan.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been arrested and charged with having sex with an 11-year-old girl.
SIOUX CITY -- Investigators are working to confirm the identity of a man who entered the Missouri River, Tuesday night.
Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Trial date scheduled for Muscatine woman who allegedly taped herself molesting a child and sold the video
MUSCATINE — A Muscatine woman accused of sexually molesting an 8-year-old child on tape and selling the video has pleaded not guilty and demanded her right to a speedy trial. Her trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 18.
After serving a sentence in England, he was released and settled briefly in Blair before he landed in state regional centers in Norfolk and Lincoln.
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police arrested a Jackson, Nebraska, man early Monday after a chase involving a stolen pickup truck.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City teenager has been placed on probation after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a boy.