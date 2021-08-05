3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $264,900

New construction all on one level. This slab on grade construction boasts lots of storage and an open concept floor plan. The master has a master bath with tile shower, linen storage and granite vanity top. The two additional bedrooms share a spacious full bath with linen storage and a fiberglass tub with surround. The laundry room has a folding table and ample storage space. The dining, living and kitchen all share an open concept with vinyl plank floors running throughout. Stainless steel appliances compliment the tile backsplash and countertops nicely!! Don`t forget about the spacious two stall garage!!!!