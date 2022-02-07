 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $264,950

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, Morningside home on a private Cul~de~sac !! This home has 3 nice sized bedrooms on the main floor. Plush neutral carpet throughout the Living Room and Hallway. With new easy to clean flooring flowing from the kitchen to the dining room, so you wont miss a beat when your grilling on the deck. Downstairs there is a nice sized Living space ( New carpet, flooring and paint) with a warm fireplace and bar. Don't forget the mudroom!! Great set up for coats and shoes.(with new flooring too!!) This home is located close to schools, and shopping. It wont last long!! Measurements are rounded. Buyers or Buyers agent to verify room dimensions..

