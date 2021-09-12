3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $274,900

Lovely updated Ranch in an excellent northside neighborhood. Clean carpets, freshly painted, Roomy and ready for a new family. Main floor offers master bedroom with master bath, kitchen with sliders to deck, open living and dining area, and a powder room. Finished basement offers large family room with sliders to concrete patio, 2 bedrooms, 3\4 bath, office, storage under stairs, and mechanical room. Home also offers a oversized 2 car garage, sprinkler system, fenced yard and radon system. Check it out!! Buyer or Buyer's Agent to confirm all room sizes.