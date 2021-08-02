3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $274,999

This is it! The spacious, updated, Morningside ranch home that you've been waiting for! Come home to 3404 S Coral Street, where you won't have to do a thing other than move on in. There is so. much. new here! Fresh paint, lots of new flooring/lighting, updated bathrooms, new roof, and more, so be sure to check out the updates sheet! You will appreciate curb appeal when you arrive, and inside you will find an inviting entryway that draws you in and provides ample storage closets for all things summer and winter. Further into the home you will find the large eat-in kitchen, which features a pantry, new light fixture, new tile flooring, new granite counters and backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Past here is the living and dining area, which are open to each other and also feature new laminate flooring, fresh paint, and updated fireplace surround, and nice natural light. Off this space is the large office/bedroom space, perfect for working from home, or a separate kids toy room, or bedroom. On the other side of the house is the master bedroom, complete with his and her closets, an updated 3/4 bathroom, and fresh paint! Also here is the spare bedroom and the main bathroom. Downstairs, prepare to be wowed by all the space: there is a large family room which offfers access to the back yard, 3 non-conforming bedrooms all with new carpet and fresh paint, a large laundry/3/4 bathroom, large mechanical/storage area, which has a new water softener, new water heater, and a new heat pump. You will find so much value here, do not miss this! Come home to 3404 S Coral Street today!