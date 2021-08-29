3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $275,000

Beautifully updated 1 1\2 story home near Morningside University. Easy maintenance exterior with vinyl siding and windows. Private side and back yards with built~in firepit and picnic table. Oversized 2 car detached garage. Kitchen professionally remodeled in 2020. Newer stainless steel appliances included. Updated HVAC systems. Bay window in dining room. 2 fireplaces and 2 laundry rooms (basement and 2nd floor). Covered front porch. Nice curb appeal and landscaping. Great charm and character with hardwood floors, french doors and brick fireplace accents. All room measurements are estimated and should be verified by Buyer..