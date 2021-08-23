 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $284,900

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $284,900

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $284,900

Lovely updated Ranch in an excellent northside neighborhood. Clean carpets, freshly painted, Roomy and ready for a new family. Main floor offers master bedroom with master bath, kitchen with sliders to deck, open living and dining area, and a powder room. Finished basement offers large family room with sliders to concrete patio, 2 bedrooms, 3/4 bath, office, storage under stairs, and mechanical room. Home also offers a oversized 2 car garage, sprinkler system, fenced yard and radon system. Check it out! Buyer or Buyer's Agent to confirm all room sizes

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News