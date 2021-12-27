3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $285,000

One owner custom built ranch walkout home on private culdesac on the northside. The front of the home is all brick. Welcoming entry way with entry coat closet and oversized custom built mirror. An open floor plan before open floor plans were popular. Living room has lots of windows to see the back yard. This room is open to formal dining room, both rooms carpeted. Everyone wants a sunroom. This room will make happy flowers and has door to 10 x 16 wood deck. The kitchen has custom oak cabinets, all appliances stay, backsplash and pantry. Bring in the groceries from oversized garage to the kitchen. Garage has lots of built in cabinets for storage. Bedrooms: Master bedroom is 12 x 18 with 2 double closets and walkin closet. 3\4 bath serves this bedroom. Main bath serves guests and the second bedroom, which has double closet and carpet. Lower level is a walkout basement to fenced level back yard. Family room has full wall of bookcases. Another 3\4 bath on this level, with own linen, oak vanity. Third bedroom potential: Needs egress window and has potential for a 9 x 27 walkin closet. There is a second access to the back yard and patio from a room almost finished 15 x 16, needs flooring. Could be 4th bedroom. Another room could be finished 14 x 20. UNIQUE FEATURE: This home was built with basement under the garage which adds another 576 sq.ft. to the basement. Was used as a workshop: Could be finished for a theater room, craft room, or stay as workshop. Another UNIQUE feature of this home is: Seller installed a driveway along the north side of the house, from the front of the home to the back yard. Updates: New furnace in 2017, water heater 2016. Shingles: 2014\2015. For the person who likes to do yard work: There is a potting shed right off the patio area and 2 other sheds for outdoor work, both with concrete floors. Dont drive by, home is larger than it looks...