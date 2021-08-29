3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $285,000

Solid and well-kept Morningside ranch on a quiet street that is just a stone’s throw away from the main roads, restaurants and shopping centers!! This property truly feels like seclusion in the city, as the backyard neighbors are extremely quiet and the wooded trees provide nice separation and much privacy. The best kept secret of this house is the additional 3 stall tandem tuck-under garage that serves as extra “toy” space or an amazing workshop. There are so many possibilities here!! Access to this area is extremely easy by way of a city easement between the house and the neighbor’s and a double panel gate. Inside you will immediately be greeted by a sitting room that could be made into many things--- music room, reading room, conversation room, office or an extra bedroom with a few modifications!! This home also has new carpet throughout the main floor, as well as updated bathrooms and a new living room skylight. You’ll enjoy extra amenities in the cold months to come with the heated master bathroom floor and the newly stoned living room fireplace. This one is ready for you to call it home!!!