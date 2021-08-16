3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $285,000

Beautifully updated 1 1/2 story home near Morningside University. Easy maintenance exterior with vinyl siding & windows. Private side & back yards with built-in firepit & picnic table. Oversized 2 car detached garage. Kitchen professionally remodeled in 2020. Newer stainless steel appliances included. Updated HVAC systems. Bay window in dining room. 2 fireplaces & 2 laundry rooms (basement & 2nd floor). Covered front porch. Nice curb appeal and landscaping. Great charm & character with hardwood floors, french doors and brick fireplace accents. All room measurements are estimated & should be verified by Buyer...