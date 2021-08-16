Beautifully updated 1 1/2 story home near Morningside University. Easy maintenance exterior with vinyl siding & windows. Private side & back yards with built-in firepit & picnic table. Oversized 2 car detached garage. Kitchen professionally remodeled in 2020. Newer stainless steel appliances included. Updated HVAC systems. Bay window in dining room. 2 fireplaces & 2 laundry rooms (basement & 2nd floor). Covered front porch. Nice curb appeal and landscaping. Great charm & character with hardwood floors, french doors and brick fireplace accents. All room measurements are estimated & should be verified by Buyer...
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $285,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
For J.D. Scholten, Thursday night was one he will never forget.
DES MOINES -- Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, two Republican U.S. House members and fervent supporters of former President Donald Trump…
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for having sex with a 15-year-old girl.
SIOUX CITY -- A motorcycle driver was killed Thursday after hitting a semi trailer at a Sioux City intersection.
- Updated
SIOUX CITY -- North Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff are among the fastest-growing cities in the metro area, according to new Census Bureau data.
If you haven’t been to a concert in the last 20 months, Saturday’s Shinedown event at Battery Park may have been a real eye-opener.
DES MOINES -- With cases and hospitalizations spiking once again — despite the availability of a vaccine — Iowa is experiencing its third sig…
PONCA, Neb. -- A man who admitted to investigators that he has a foot fetish is charged with sucking on the toes of at least nine children and…
Alexa Sheeder died from complications of COVID-19, just 13 days after hearing the cries of her newborn boy named Barrett.
SIOUX CITY -- During a special meeting held Tuesday in the Sioux City Council Chambers, members of the public and community leaders expressed …