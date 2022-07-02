3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $288,000

3320 Parkland Place is a brand new split level home with a 2~car garage. The home sits on a private lot next to Kelly park; a huge park with lots of open space. The master bedroom features a large closet and master bathroom. The main floor floor is open with the living room and dinging room side~by side. The kitchen is adjacent to the dining room and has stainless steel appliances with lots of cabinet space. A sliding patio doors on the back opens up to a large private backyard. Seller is related to agent. Total Sq. Footage is taken from blueprint. Buyers agent to confirm measurements...