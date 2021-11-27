 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $296,400

Look no further than this 3 bedroom, 2.25 bath ranch style home. Built slab on grade, this home has no steps and is ADA compliant throughout. The master has a 3/4 bath with tile walk~in shower, walk in closet and tons of natural light. The two additional bedrooms have walk in closets and share a full bath with tile floor. The den with large closets would make a perfect craft room, workout, or office. The kitchen has painted cabinets, large island, granite countertops and a large pantry. The kitchen dining and family all share an open concept as well as a convenient half bath. The laundry has a deep wash sink and serves as a mud room off the garage as well. Don`t forget about the spacious two stall garage as well!!!

