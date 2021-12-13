3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $299,000

Just the perfect location right here in singing hills that you have been waiting for!! The house features a family room, dining room, living room, bathroom, kitchen all on the main level. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. Basement has a den (used as a bedroom), family room/workout room, and laundry/storage room. It has a 2 car attached garage with a fenced in back yard that also has a nice size shed with a great deck to enjoy family, grilling, & giving the kids/animals lots of room to play. You will enjoy all of this house but for sure to also love this location that`s so close to so many places!!!!!