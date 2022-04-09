3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $300,000

You have to see this 10 month old home in the quiet neighborhood of Woodbury Heights!! Immaculately kept, this property is the three bedroom, two bath you've been looking for. Inside you'll find the openness and brightness you've desired with large bedrooms and vaulted ceiling in the living space. The open concept of the living room and kitchen is wonderful. The kitchen has granite counters and a large island, and anyone in the kitchen can see and talk to those in the living and dining areas. The dining area has a slider to the deck and has beautiful hardwood floors. In the master suite you'll be impressed with the size and openness. It has a large walk~in closet and full bathroom with a large tiled walk~in shower. The tile~work is beautiful!! The unfinished basement is wide open and has garden windows so it is light and bright as well, and is your opportunity to lay it out the way you want and to increase your new home's value over time. Don't miss your opportunity!!!