3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $305,000

Move in ready ranch! This beautiful Morningside home has GREAT square footage and TONS of updates! In 2015 the kitchen had new white cabinets, tile backsplash, granite counter tops, hardwood floor, canned lighting, sink, faucet, fixtures, breakfast bar, new exterior doors and paint. 2015, new hardwood floors, canned lighting and paint in the dining room, living room, family room and hallways. New front door & storm door 2015. The main floor bathroom was gutted and all new in 2015. Main floor laundry 2015. The two bedrooms had their original hardwood floors redone and new paint. In 2015, added 6 panel white doors and white trim, electric panel, water heater, lawn sprinkler system, landscaping, garage door and garage door opener. New furnace & A/C in 2016. New shingles, siding, soffits & fascia, new windows throughout the house and sliding patio door, all updates done in 2018. New driveway, sidewalk and handrails in 2020. This home has a lovely 8 x 20 covered front porch with built-in flower planters. There is a nice 9 x 26 patio on the backside and a storage shed. Close to schools and shopping! Great home!!