3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $310,000

Come home to 1763 Aztec Circle, an incredibly spacious and homey townhouse located on Sioux City's north side. Built in the mid 90s, you will find so many modern amenities you will be amazed at the value you find here. Inside, you will find a large tiled foyer complete with a coat closet and views of the large living and formal dining combination space, all with vaulted ceilings and new LVT flooring. Off the foyer is the spare bedroom which features new carpet and the large main bathroom, which features new LVT. The living room features a bricked gas fireplace and easy access to the eat~in kitchen. The kitchen offers brand new black stainless steel appliances that stay, granite counters, a tasteful backsplash, and ample cabinet space, some with glass fronts. Off here is the main~floor laundry which also features ample storage. Downstairs you will find a large family room, complete with new LVT, a full bathroom, a large bedroom with new carpet and walk in closet, and then the large unfinished storage area, that is complete with room for an office space (new carpet here too!! plus access to the triple garage upstairs) and then the true unfinished storage space, which is huge. Out back you will find an oversized fenced in yard, a large composite deck, and beautiful vies of the Loess Hills. Come home to 1763 Aztec Circle today!! [buyer and buyer agent to verify room dimensions\square footage]..