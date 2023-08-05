Newer ranch style home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms in Woodbury Heights! This home has a beautifully finished kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large peninsula/breakfast bar with solid surface counters, and is open to dining space. The dining space has a slider to the back deck. The sellers have added extra deck space and stairs to ground level as well as a beautiful iron look fence around the property. The living room is open with vaulted ceilings. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and ensuite bath, which includes solid surface double sinks and shower as well as plenty of cabinet storage. The two additional bedrooms are spacious and have large windows, custom blinds and carpeting.The basement is open and a blank canvas for additional living space, and an additional bedroom or two! Radon mitigation was installed at construction. The basement also has a cool storage space under the front porch that could double as a shelter or safe-room. No showings until Monday 8/7/23