3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $329,950

Fantastic townhouse in a super location. Quality construction with 6 panel doors, Honeywell air purifier, sprinkler system. Large kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry, lots of cabinets, Dining room with a slider to the back yard, living room with a gas fireplace, 2 bedrooms on the main level and 1 in the lower level. 2 baths on the main and 1 in the lower level plus main floor laundry. Lower level is finished with large family room, bedroom and bath, storage room and super unfinished area for storage. This townhouse has a tax abatement till 2030 a real plus. Association fees are 140 per month.