3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $335,000

Better than new with this beautiful modern designed ranch style townhouse in Chestnut Hill Development. The seller has added a bold fireplace as the focal point in this open concept design. The personalized master suite has a spacious walk in closet, double sinks, separate shower and custom soak tub for your luxurious spa like experience. Main floor laundry includes farm style sink and plenty of cabinets for storage. The oversized garage with remote control access is that perfect place to unload those groceries and staying out of the elements. The sleek modern designed kitchen has quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, 46 inch cabinets, gas stove. The open kitchen, family room and dining area are set up perfectly for entertaining or quaint family and friends get togethers. You will enjoy the finished basement with 1 full bedroom and bath plus you can easily add another bedroom. The egress window is already installed for you. The new concrete patio, at the base of the deck stairs, adds additional outdoor living space. You will love the new Eclipse Premier Remote awning (10.6 x 13) which covers the back deck area. The back yard is fenced for your furry family members. Move in ready. Becomes fully taxable 1/1/2029 Currently on the tax abatement benefit...