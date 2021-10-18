3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $340,000

Location, Location, Location!!!! One of Sioux City`s Favorite Streets!!!! Large 3 Bedroom Home, with a 4th Non~conforming bedroom in the lower level. Main Floor offers a Beautiful Master Bedroom and Bathroom Updated!!!! Main Floor Laundry *(Washer and Dryer Stay) with room to fold clothes and set the Groceries down!!!! Kitchen offers a great Function!!!! Double Ovens!!! Pantry!!! Breakfast Bar AND a casual dining area!!! LIVING ROOM, Fire Place, TONS of NATURAL LIGHT great space for the Day Dreamers!!! Walk out side in nicer weather to the ALL new Patio and Stone Work!!!! Above Ground Pool with Professional Style!!!! Fenced Yard for Fido!!!! Back Upstairs!!! Handsome foyer and staircase!!!! Huge Landing Place on the second floor .... I see the perfect spot for working from home up here!!!! Two Bedrooms that share a full bath. PERFECT.**** Lower Level offers a HUGE living space, Currently it is setup for enjoying Football on the Big Screen, Cocktails on Friday Night, Card Games AND Yet there`s space for the Crafty Person too!!!!! 4th NON conforming Bedroom is large and has access to a FULL BATHROOM and large closet. *** NEED Storage it`s here too!!!! Lots of Shelving to store the Holiday Decorations!!! BUT if that`s not enough..... WE have a 3 CAR GARAGE lots of parking!!!! Paved place for trash cans AND a Big Beautiful Front Yard!!!! In this MARKET this is THE BEST HOUSE for the MONEY so BRING YOUR HONEY!!!!!!!