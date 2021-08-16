This home is a must to see!! Modern\contemporary exterior with traditional, casual interior makes this home your sanctuary. Beautiful two story home in a great neighborhood. Three large bedrooms with double closets in each. The master bathroom has a new granite shower and dual vanities. Main bath has a newly surfaced tub\shower. The original builder designed this home for himself and installed leaded glass windows on first floor. Bar at the end of the living area is from a historic Sioux City home. The living room has a wood burning fireplace which makes for cozy winter nights. Built in storage is also at a surplus. Two beautiful stained glass windows set it apart from other properties. The eat in kitchen is a wonderful place to create goodies and memories with lots of storage and a very large walk-in pantry for everything you need. Relaxing on the private screened-in porch is the best place to unwind. Sit and watch birds and squirrels at the feeders among the flowers and fruit trees. The nearly 1 acre property has a park like side yard and a private fenced back yard. The basement has been remodeled with a new large bathroom including a walk in tile shower. There are two bonus rooms in the basement - one with a closet and storage shelves. The basement level has a family room with plenty of room to hang out. This property is great for entertaining either outside or inside. The oversized two car garage has a storage area for tools and more. Added storage is available above the garage with drop down ladder. Need a place for your lawn tools, mower, etc? Those can go in the custom built storage shed that mirrors the house design. This energy efficient house has low utilities due to 2\6 construction and whole house fan that pulls in cooling air to expel heat from the house and attic...
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $349,500
