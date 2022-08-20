3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $349,900

Chestnut Hill Development. New build Northside townhouse has a modern design with an open concept. Main floor features 2 bedrooms including a personalized master suite with a custom walk in-closet, glass shower, quartz countertops with double sinks. Living room/kitchen features hardwood floors, 10 Foot Ceilings and oversize 8 foot doors that create the ultimate custom wow factor. Main floor laundry has plenty of cabinet storage located directly off the oversized 2 car garage. Large dining area spills out into a custom 10x24 deck to incorporate outdoor living space. Kitchen has a modern design includes quartz countertops, 46 inch cabinets, island, and stainless steel appliances that provide that move in ready, functional open concept kitchen. The walkout lower level adds 1 more large bedroom with huge walk in closet, great room, and full bath. There is a unfinished bonus room that can be finished upon request. The exterior features beautiful stacked stone, electrical outlets, hose bib, sprinkler system, sod and mulch landscaping. No HOA fees. This home qualifies for the City of Sioux City 10 year property tax abatement. Estimated completion Spring 2023. Buyer and/or buyer agent to verify measurements. Disclosure: Listing agent related to general contractor.