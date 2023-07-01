New construction with 9 years left on tax abatement!! Open floor plan, HUGE main Bedroom Bath, main floor laundry room. The kitchen features granite counters & a large pantry. Sliders open on to the 16 x 12 deck. The unfinished basement offers many possibilities, separate entrance for possible at home business or room for more bedrooms. Oversized double garage. With 1500 square feet finished on a .24 acre lot, this is a must see home. ADT Security system will not remain with the property...