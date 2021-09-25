3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $369,900

Whispering Creek/Eagle Ridge new build Townhome has a modern design with an open concept. The new development cul de sac is located on the front 9 of the Whispering Creek golf course and commonly known as Eagle Ridge and is located adjacent to hole 7 fairway. Main floor features 2 bedrooms including a personalized master suite with a custom walk in~closet, glass shower, double sinks with quartz countertops. The Living room/kitchen features hardwood floors, 10 Foot Ceilings and has open concept. Oversize 8 foot doors that create the ultimate custom wow factor throughout main floor. Convenient main floor laundry includes plenty of cabinet storage located directly off the oversized 2 car garage which also features hot and cold water. Large dining area spills out into a large 12x24 deck to incorporate outdoor living with adjacent views of the golf course. The Kitchens modern open concept design includes quartz countertops, 46 inch cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The modern finishes in the basement continue and adds 1 more large bedroom, great room, a full bath. An additional bonus room in the basement completes this home which can be used for a workout room, office, hobby room, etc. The exterior features beautiful stacked stone, electrical outlets, hose bib, sprinkler system, sod and mulch landscaping. NO HOA fees. This home qualifies for the City of Sioux City 10 year property tax abatement. Disclosure: Listing agent related to seller. Buyer and/or buyer agent to verify measurements..