RARE, Morningside Acreage!! Located in the quiet Carriage Hills country development it is accessible entirely on paved roads and just minutes from shopping, restaurants, schools and health care providers. You and your family will have room to grow and entertain for years to come. Unobstructed views are a MUST SEE!! Enjoy the varied wildlife the many flowering perennials, beautiful shade trees, and well established fruit trees. Main floor features a spacious master bed and bath, open entry\stairway, large living room, dining room and eat~in kitchen with large pantry and room for main floor laundry. This 3 bed, 3.5 bath features new septic and nearly new roof and windows. High efficiency electric furnace and AC The lower level\walk~out holds a large, well finished laundry, 3\4 bath, home office, sitting room, work shop, storage and semi~finished rec room with walk~out access to the back yard and remaining acreage. Ready to create the rec room or man cave of your dreams. Spacious closets throughout, Private well and brand new septic system, Security system, 14x14 composite deck shopping and restaurants, enjoy both the country and the city!! This home is move~in ready and the property has space for all your toys...
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
CEDAR FALLS -- A therapist has been arrested for allegedly touching a teenager during a counseling session.
SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City school district plans to purchase 16,000 rapid COVID-19 tests for students who experience symptoms during the scho…
UPDATED: 9 candidates seek 3 seats on Sioux City school board; Alarcon-Flory lone incumbent to run again
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City school board will have at least two new members as the field was finalized Thursday with a total of nine candidat…
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman was sentenced Thursday to six months in federal prison for using a COVID-19 unemployment scheme to steal gove…
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task is seeking the following person:
LANSING, Mich. -- A former Sioux City plastic surgeon has been placed on probation and must pay a fine and restitution for falsifying patient …
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man accused of having sexual contact several times with an underage girl during a four-year period was arrested Thursday.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who on Tuesday skipped trial on charges related to a high-speed chase was arrested early Wednesday after leadin…
Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City public schools Superintendent Paul Gausman said Monday the district is unsure if President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vacci…