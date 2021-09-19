3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $375,000

RARE, Morningside Acreage!! Located in the quiet Carriage Hills country development it is accessible entirely on paved roads and just minutes from shopping, restaurants, schools and health care providers. You and your family will have room to grow and entertain for years to come. Unobstructed views are a MUST SEE!! Enjoy the varied wildlife the many flowering perennials, beautiful shade trees, and well established fruit trees. Main floor features a spacious master bed and bath, open entry\stairway, large living room, dining room and eat~in kitchen with large pantry and room for main floor laundry. This 3 bed, 3.5 bath features new septic and nearly new roof and windows. High efficiency electric furnace and AC The lower level\walk~out holds a large, well finished laundry, 3\4 bath, home office, sitting room, work shop, storage and semi~finished rec room with walk~out access to the back yard and remaining acreage. Ready to create the rec room or man cave of your dreams. Spacious closets throughout, Private well and brand new septic system, Security system, 14x14 composite deck shopping and restaurants, enjoy both the country and the city!! This home is move~in ready and the property has space for all your toys...