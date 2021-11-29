Hurry to see this outstanding 3+ bedroom, 3 bath ranch on lovely large, corner lot with oversized 3 stall garage!! Gorgeous all new eat in kitchen in 2018 with soft close drawers and cabinets, quartz counter tops, subway tile backsplash, hickory floors, and walk in pantry. Main floor family room has vaulted ceiling and is open to spacious living room and eat in kitchen. You have to see this master suite to believe it!! Master bedroom has new French doors to new deck. New crown molding and barn door to large walk in closet. All new master bath is spectacular!! Top of the line Italian tile, new double vanity, all new walk in shower and a whirlpool tub you have to see to believe!! Main floor laundry. Large spacious family room down has bar area and den or office area. Large bedroom down has walk in closet. Remodeled three quarter bath down. All new extra thick driveway with extra rebar. Oversized 3 stall garage is over 850 sq. ft. with new sheetrock and is well insulated. Yard is in great shape and has sprinkler system. All new white trim and doors throughout the main floor..
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $389,000
