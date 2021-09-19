3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $389,000

An Exquisite home, is an Understatement when describing this elegant 3 bedroom, 3 bath Ranch Style Townhome, located on a quiet cul da sac in an established Northside neighborhood. Upon entering you'll notice the pride of ownership and attention to detail from the Onyx floor in the entry, to the ornate crown molding, high ceilings, and the beautiful daylight coming through the oversized windows both on the main floor and the lower level walkout!! The flow of the main floor, great for entertaining, or visiting with family at the Holidays. The kitchen complete with double oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, center island with custom cabinetry and millwork, and don't forget the eat~in breakfast bar a great place to enjoy your morning coffee or relax in the evening with a glass of wine. The kitchen is open to the living room with double sided fireplace and beautiful, meticulously cared for backyard!! The 2nd living room room space, with oversized windows, a wonderful space to enjoy the views of the yard and is also open to the formal dining room. The Master Bedroom with is own private deck, built~ins in the two closets, and full bath with separate tub/shower and great storage for everything you need, and a great space to relax in the evening!! The second with ample storage and a second bathroom!! The lower level walkout, complete with wet bar and built~in custom cabinetry, an open and sunny family room ~ great extended space for guests, and kids that don't leave home!! (they won't want to leave this home) a large 3rd bedroom and bath, an office/craft room/workshop complete the lower level. The lower level walks~out onto a patio area, a great space to watch grandkids play and enjoy the view of this stately home with landscaping that adds to the detail of this home!! The oversized 2 stall garage with loads of storage, plus an extended driveway with parking below for the overflow or to park the RV. Don't waste a minute to look at this one~of~a~kind townhome today!!!!