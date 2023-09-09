Check out this like new townhouse on the Northside of Sioux City in a convenient location! This 2019 build has vaulted ceilings, high end finishes throughout, a beautiful kitchen with double ovens, pantry, gas fireplace in the living room, sliders to the extended patio, two bedrooms on the main with main floor laundry. The basement is finished with a large family room, the 3rd bedroom, full bath and an unfinished space with egress that could be a 4th bedroom, gym, office or additional storage. Quality construction with solid core doors throughout. Large yard with sprinkler. All kitchen appliances, washer & dryer stay with the property. This home has the remainder of a 10 year tax abatement! HOA community. Room sizes are approximate. Escrow company fee split 50/50.
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $389,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jason's Frozen Treats, a new spot in Sioux City, has just the thing for what ails you on hot summer days
A new business on the north side wants to tackle a pervasive problem in Sioux City: There aren't enough local places to buy frozen treats.
The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to remove De Witt from the board and replace him with Supervisor Mark Nelson amid co…
Here's the Woodbury County court report for Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.
Jackson Street Brewing’s Dave Winslow is betting a freshly made carne asada taco will make you reach for one of his brews. Recently, El Comal,…
The lawsuit alleges the three law enforcement officers violated Wheelock's Fourth Amendment rights under the U.S. Constitution protecting him …