 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $390,000
spotlight

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $390,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $390,000

This house has not been built. Awesome, new construction modern design ranch. This home will stand proudly in Stoneridge Development on a corner lot. This home features open concept layout. And save thousands on this newly constructed home by applying for a city tax abatement. Double the size of this house by finishing the basement. (extra cost). Work with the builder and pick out all the finishes to your liking. Layout and modifications are negotiable, sky is the limit. Make this house unique like you. Listing agent is the builder/contractor..

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News