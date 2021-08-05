3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $390,000

This house has not been built. Awesome, new construction modern design ranch. This home will stand proudly in Stoneridge Development on a corner lot. This home features open concept layout. And save thousands on this newly constructed home by applying for a city tax abatement. Double the size of this house by finishing the basement. (extra cost). Work with the builder and pick out all the finishes to your liking. Layout and modifications are negotiable, sky is the limit. Make this house unique like you. Listing agent is the builder/contractor..