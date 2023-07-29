This three bedroom townhome has it all!!! Conveniently located with minimal maintenance and tons of amenities! HOA fees of $250/ month includes landscaping, lawn, snow removal, sprinkler system, club house, pool, gym, and more!! Open floorplan with eat in kitchen, walk in pantry, 60" electric fireplace in the living room, main floor laundry, and HEATED 2 car attached garage. Basement is finished with a family room, bar, HUGE storage room, and a bonus room off of the third bedroom that could be used as an office. Enjoy summer cookouts on your PRIVATE backyard patio! This home is a must see!! The 10 year tax abatement transfers to the new owner and expires January 2033!
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $390,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two people with Sioux City ties who are suspected of killing Brian Corey, a man with Sioux City ties, are being held in an Oklahoma jail.
After Dickey told Meyer he wasn't going to move, "I advised him he needed to move on otherwise he would be going to jail. He advised me to arr…
When the first group of RAGBRAI riders left Sioux City in 1973, there were a few hundred cyclists pedaling out of town. By 1 p.m. Saturday, th…
Dick and Pat Collins, Sioux City locals, will be opening their home to a 25-person RAGBRAI team called Team Cuisine the night prior to the beg…
Construction of new fiber optic internet service in Sioux City is approximately 25 percent complete. Their goal is to complete the Sioux City …