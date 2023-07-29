This three bedroom townhome has it all!!! Conveniently located with minimal maintenance and tons of amenities! HOA fees of $250/ month includes landscaping, lawn, snow removal, sprinkler system, club house, pool, gym, and more!! Open floorplan with eat in kitchen, walk in pantry, 60" electric fireplace in the living room, main floor laundry, and HEATED 2 car attached garage. Basement is finished with a family room, bar, HUGE storage room, and a bonus room off of the third bedroom that could be used as an office. Enjoy summer cookouts on your PRIVATE backyard patio! This home is a must see!! The 10 year tax abatement transfers to the new owner and expires January 2033!