 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $398,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $398,000

Amazing, surprising home with too many special touches to fully list here!! This custom-built home has been unusually well cared for and has been masterfully updated by the current owners. Situated on two lots, 3421 is a haven on Cheyenne Blvd, one of Sioux City`s most stately streets, it exudes a relaxed, graceful style inside and out. The welcoming, open floor plan has an intriguing feel created by rooms set at angles along with fun, surprising nooks. The foyer-living room-dining room- kitchen area is open and inviting. Also on the main floor you`ll find the laundry and three bedrooms including the master en-suite, with walk-in closet and french doors to the hot tub room. The lower level welcomes you with a well-appointed family room complete with a cozy fireplace, you`ll also find an office nook, full bathroom, massive storage areas and two large, non-conforming bedrooms with walk in closets. Now, if history repeats itself as is often said, then you will spend many evenings in the back yard with family and friends on the spacious deck, enjoying the nicely landscaped, large and private back yard and the gas-fueled fire pit. The over-sized, fully insulated and heated garage is also a plus. This is a home you`ll love touring through or better yet, living in for years to come..

People are also reading…

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

One death in Sioux City rollover accident

One death in Sioux City rollover accident

An SUV driver died Wednesday in a rollover accident on U.S. Highway 20 in Sioux City. The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office said that at 8:24 a.m., the female driver lost control of her eastbound vehicle at mile marker 4, south of the U.S. 20/Gordon Drive interchange.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News