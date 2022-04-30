3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $399,900

Whispering Creek Townhome with a modern design and open concept. This property is located on a cul-de-sac adjacent to the hole 7 fairway. Main floor features an open concept with hardwood floors, 10 Foot Ceilings, a modern 55" linear fireplace, oversized 8 foot doors and custom window treatments. The large dining area spills out to a huge 12x24 deck. The Kitchen includes quartz countertops, 46 inch cabinets, soft close drawers and stainless steel appliances with gas range. The convenient main floor laundry includes a modern stainless steel sink and plenty of cabinet storage located directly off the oversized 2 car garage. The modern finishes in the basement continue with a family room down with daylight windows and custom blinds. The large bedroom down has an egress window and a large walk in closet. The full bath has quartz counter tops, tub\shower combo and a large walk in linen closet. Additional features included are a bonus room in the basement which can be used for a workout room, office, play room etc... The exterior features beautiful stacked stone, hard wood siding, sprinkler system, sod and professional landscaping. There are NO HOA fees associated with this property!! This home qualifies for the City of Sioux City 10 year property tax abatement..