Check out this like new townhouse on the Northside of Sioux City in a convenient location! This 2019 build has vaulted ceilings, high end finishes throughout, a beautiful kitchen with double ovens, pantry, gas fireplace in the living room, sliders to the extended patio, two bedrooms on the main with main floor laundry. The basement is finished with a large family room, the 3rd bedroom, full bath and an unfinished space with egress that could be a 4th bedroom, gym, office or additional storage. Quality construction with solid core doors throughout. Large yard with sprinkler. All kitchen appliances, washer & dryer stay with the property. This home has the remainder of a 10 year tax abatement! HOA community. Room sizes are approximate. Escrow company fee split 50/50.
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $405,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 33-year-old Sioux City man is facing felony charges following a high-speed chase, early Monday morning, in Morningside.
With a new high school football season kicking off in Siouxland, the Journal takes a brief look at 10 top area players to watch this season.
Even though he's been in TV shows, films and commercials in California for more than 30 years, Tom Katsis has achieved what some actors can on…
Jason's Frozen Treats, a new spot in Sioux City, has just the thing for what ails you on hot summer days
A new business on the north side wants to tackle a pervasive problem in Sioux City: There aren't enough local places to buy frozen treats.
A former nurse has pleaded guilty to federal charges of stealing fentanyl and other narcotics from a Sioux City hospital. She faces a possibl…